"You never know!" Krist Novoselic says that Nirvana doing an ABBA Voyage-style avatar 'reunion experience' isn't out of the question

Nirvana's final album, In Utero, turned 30 last week, and the album is to get a deluxe reissue next month.



The 30th anniversary editions of In Utero are being released by Geffen/UMe in a variety of formats on October 27, and will include two previously unreleased live show recordings from Kurt Cobain's band, complete concerts from Los Angeles Great Western Forum (December 30, 1993), and Seattle Center Arena (January 7, 1994) plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour.

Speaking recently to MOJO magazine, former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic says, “The shows rock.”

“They need to be heard,” the bassist insists. “Now with the AI, you can take a stereo mix and then break it down into a multitrack. So you can get really good mixes. They sound raw. And you get Kurt up there who’s just carrying the show. Amazing.”

In the same interview, Novoselic laughs when its suggested to him that perhaps, one day, Nirvana might be reunited on stage as avatars, in a similar style to the much acclaimed ABBA-'reunion' Voyage shows, which opened on May 27, 2022 in London, and is still running due to popular demand.

“You never know!” the bassist admits. “I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much?? When do we start?!’”



Last year, Jimmy Page revealed that Led Zeppelin were approached with the idea of staging an Abba Voyage-style virtual performance experience but couldn't agree on whether or not to get involved.

Speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts in Wales, Jimmy Page says that Zeppelin had been in discussion to do “that sort of thing” long before the idea of Abba's hugely-acclaimed show was revealed, but, according to a report in The Guardian, he admits that he and the band's two surviving members, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones couldn’t agree on whether or not to throw their weight behind the concept, so the project “didn’t really get moving."

The late Kurt Cobain was a huge fan of ABBA, and insisted upon ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again playing Reading festival in 1992 when the Seattle band headlined. You can see the tribute band entertain the grunge masses below: