Watch Rod Stewart & Faces cover It's All Over Now on US TV before Ronnie Wood quit to join The Rolling Stones

Following the Small Faces break-up in 1969, initiated by Steve Marriott's decision to team up with Peter Frampton in Humble Pie, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Kenney Jones joined forces with former Jeff Beck Group duo Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood to form Faces.

Perhaps surprisingly, given the history and pedigree of the musicians involved, Faces were not an immediate success, the band's debut album, 1970's First Step failed to break into either the UK Top 40, and peaked at number 119 on the US charts, but aided by Stewart's solo success, the group's third album, 1971's A Nod's as Good as a Wink... To a Blind Horse, was a Top 10 hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tensions within the unit would mean that this would prove to be the band's peak: in 1973 Lane quit the band, in 1975 Ronnie Wood became The Rolling Stones' touring guitarist, and that same year, when Rod Stewart secured a UK number one single with Sailing, the writing was on the wall for the English supergroup.

Wood officially signed up as the Stones' rhythm guitarist in 1976, and Faces wound up operations, but not before the group - now billed as Rod Stewart & Faces - appeared on The Midnight Special. The group's setlist for their April 25 performance on the iconic US TV show featured Stewart's solo singles You Wear It Well and Maggie May, a cover of Twisting The Night Away featuring a cameo from Stones' guitarist Keith Richards, and the Faces take on It's All Over Now, the Bobby and Shirley Womack-penned track which gave The Rolling Stones their first UK number one single in July 1964.

Watch Stewart, Wood and co. perform It's All Over Now below:

