Rocky fighting fit in new bass role with Voivod

Voivod have recruited Dominic 'Rocky' Laroche to replace outgoing bass player Jean-Yves 'Blacky' Theriault.

The Canadian band parted company with Blacky for the second time last week. He was a founder member of the band in the early 1980s, leaving in 1991 before returning for a second spell in 2008.

The band said he had left for “his own personal reasons” but insisted they would continue. Drummer Michel Langevin says: “Dominic Laroche will play with us at the Heavy MTL festival with Metallica on August 9, and then we will write a new album, which will probably be released next year. In the meantime, we will continue playing shows.”

Laroche made his live debut with Voivod on Saturday night in Jonquiere, Quebec. He has previously worked with blues musician Steve Hill.