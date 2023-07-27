"All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs, she deserves sainthood": the rock world pays tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Members of Queen, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Smashing Pumpkins are among the musicians paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor, whose death, at the age of 56, was announced yesterday, July 26.



Breaking the news of the singer's death in a brief statement, O'Connor's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Dublin-born O'Connor, best known for her 1990 cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, which became a global hit, released 10 albums during her career: her most recent album, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss, was released in 2014.

Paying tribute to the Irish singer, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted on Twitter, "for all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when sinead got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible. im not trying to compare myself or anyone else to sinead, she is one of a kind, but thats what it felt like to me. like she was one of us. she was like billie holiday to me. All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. she deserves sainthood."

Queen guitarist Brian May posted a clip from O'Connor's iconic Nothing Compares 2 U video on Instagram, alongside the caption, "Can it be ? So so sad to hear this. Bless you Sinéad. Bri".

Garbage's Shirley Manson posted the simple message, "I am heartbroken" with a black heart emoji, while Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan wrote, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor."

Adding his tribute, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D posted, "Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise".



Fellow rapper Ice-T added, "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy"

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello wrote, "Rest in peace, brilliant Sinead" while fellow guitarist Slash posted "RIP Sinead O'Connor."

Posting on Instagram, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt wrote, "RIP Sinéad O’Connor, your performance on “Nothing compares 2 U” by Prince will always be other worldly."

As part of a website post criticising the music industry and media for its treatment of O'Connor, who always considered herself a protest singer rather than a pop star, Morrissey wrote, "She was a challenge, and she couldn’t be boxed-up, and she had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own."

Shinedown's Brent Smith commented, “Nothing compares to you… Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Conner. Godspeed, and safe journey"



Bryan Adams, Belinda Carlisle, Imelda May, Jimmy Barnes were among scores of other musicians saluting the singer's courage and legacy.

for all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when sinead got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible. im not trying to compare myself or anyone else to sinead, she is one of a kind, but thats what it felt like to me. like she was one of us. she was like billie…July 27, 2023 See more

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

I am heartbroken . 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EDpYLEdU8MJuly 26, 2023 See more

RIP Sinéad O'Connor pic.twitter.com/M66LfYIUxhJuly 26, 2023 See more

Rest In Beats and PowEr Sinead O Connor who always Brought The Noise https://t.co/HEskvc0KB4July 26, 2023 See more

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zvJuly 26, 2023 See more

Rest in peace, brilliant Sinead pic.twitter.com/3lyC058cLOJuly 26, 2023 See more

RIP #SineadOConnerhttps://t.co/lSm1v4Ab5UJuly 26, 2023 See more

A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official) A photo posted by on

A post shared by SHINEDOWN (@shinedown) A photo posted by on

RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQJuly 26, 2023 See more

May she find peace now. Forever loved. 💔 #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/CEhSHTKn46July 26, 2023 See more

The legend Sinead O’Connor is gone. My dear friend, my mate, my sisterCan’t find the words yetTá mo chroí briste.#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/9Oy8oPBrK5July 27, 2023 See more