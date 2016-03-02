Rock In Opposition festival appeals for funding

Rock In Opposition festival has started a crowdfunding campaign for its ninth event to take place in the Midi-Pyrenees, France, this year.

Rock In Opposition have announced that Magma, No Noise No Reduction, Jean Louis and Pixvae will play the event, held at Le Garric’s Cap DeCouverte, on September 16-18.

They also plan to host Japanese acts Haco, Nippon Eldorado Kabarett, Cicala Mvta and Half The Sky.

The RIO movement originated in the 70s after a collection of prog acts lead by band Henry Cow slammed the industry for refusing to recognise their music. Organisers hosted the first official RIO festival in 2007, but management now say “the future of Rock in Opposition is at stake.”

They add: “Over the years a real family was formed around the RIO. A very large number of fans, absent and present, support the festival from the four corners of the world.

“We thought, while appealing to your generosity, to offer you a special welcome and allow you to play an even more important part in the festival.

“We really need you so that this edition of 2016 takes place in the best conditions and that this unique festival continues to stage the fabulous artists who have been guests since 2007.”

Donations can be made on their campaign page. For more information, visit RIO’s website.