Guitar legend Robin Trower has cancelled his upcoming Bridge Of Sighs US tour, which was scheduled to begin on September 16 at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moine, IA. The 79-year-old completed a four-date UK tour last month, but the 30 US shows are to be shelved on doctor's orders.

"It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfil the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October," says Trower. "I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

"I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realize I cannot continue touring at this time.

"I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most – playing live – ASAP. I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able."

The full list of cancelled dates is below. Trower is also scheduled to perform on the Rock Legends Cruise XII, which sets sail from Miami in February 2024.

Sep 14: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place Theater, IA

Sep 15: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 17: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

Sep 19: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Sep 21: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Sep 22: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Sep 23: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Sep 24: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Sep 26: Royal Oak Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Sep 27: Northfield MGM Northfield Park, OH

Sep 28: Greenburg Palace Theater, PA

Oct 1: Buffalo Asbury Hall, NY

Oct 2: Ithaca Ithaca State Theatre, NY

Oct 3: Albany The Egg, NY

Oct 5: Salisbury Blue Ocean Music Hall, MA

Oct 6: Portland Aura, ME

Oct 8: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Oct 9: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Oct 11: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Oct 12: Montclair Wellmont Theatre, NJ

Oct 13: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Oct 15: Red Bank Count Basie Center, NJ

Oct 17: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Oct 18: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Atlantic City Borgata Music Box, NJ

Oct 21: Alexandria Birchmere Music Hall, VA

Oct 22: Alexandria Birchmere Music Hall, VA

Oct 24: Richmond The National, VA

Oct 27: Knoxville Bijou Theatre, TN

Oct 28: Atlanta Center Stage Theatre, GA