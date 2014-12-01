Trower album to launch on 70th birthday

Robin Trower will release his next album, Something’s About To Change, on March 9 next year – his 70th birthday.
A 17-date UK tour will support the launch, with Joanne Shaw Taylor in support.
Trower says of the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed Roots And Branches: “I can’t remember ever being so happy with a finished album before.”
He’s recorded bass parts for the first time, reflecting: “As a songwriter and a performer, you use everything at your disposal to put into songs. There’s some sort of feeling of emotional release when you play a note that rings out right.”
The 12-track title will be released via Manhaton/V12 Records.
Tracklist
Something’s About To Change
Fallen
Riff No7 (Still Alive)
Dreams That Shone Like Diamonds
Good Morning Midnight
What You Never Want To Do
Strange Love
Gold To Grey
The One Saving Grace
Snakes And Ladders
Up And Gone
Til I Reach Home
Robin Trower & Joanne Shaw Taylor tour dates
Mar 26: Lincoln Drill Hall
Mar 27: Bury St Edmonds The Apex
Mar 28: Birmingham Town Hall
Mar 29: Salford Lowry
Apr 02: Chester Live Rooms
Apr 03: Gateshead Sage
Apr 04: Glasgow Arches
Apr 05: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 07: Stockton Arc
Apr 08: York Barbican
Apr 09: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom
Apr 10: Holmfirth Picturedome
Apr 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Apr 14: Crawley Hawth
Apr 15: Exeter Corn Exchange
Apr 16: Salisbury City Hall
Apr 17: Milton Keynes Stables