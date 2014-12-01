Trower album to launch on 70th birthday

Robin Trower will release his next album, Something’s About To Change, on March 9 next year – his 70th birthday.

A 17-date UK tour will support the launch, with Joanne Shaw Taylor in support.

Trower says of the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed Roots And Branches: “I can’t remember ever being so happy with a finished album before.”

He’s recorded bass parts for the first time, reflecting: “As a songwriter and a performer, you use everything at your disposal to put into songs. There’s some sort of feeling of emotional release when you play a note that rings out right.”

The 12-track title will be released via Manhaton/V12 Records.

Tracklist

Something’s About To Change Fallen Riff No7 (Still Alive) Dreams That Shone Like Diamonds Good Morning Midnight What You Never Want To Do Strange Love Gold To Grey The One Saving Grace Snakes And Ladders Up And Gone Til I Reach Home

Mar 26: Lincoln Drill Hall

Mar 27: Bury St Edmonds The Apex

Mar 28: Birmingham Town Hall

Mar 29: Salford Lowry

Apr 02: Chester Live Rooms

Apr 03: Gateshead Sage

Apr 04: Glasgow Arches

Apr 05: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 07: Stockton Arc

Apr 08: York Barbican

Apr 09: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

Apr 10: Holmfirth Picturedome

Apr 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Apr 14: Crawley Hawth

Apr 15: Exeter Corn Exchange

Apr 16: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 17: Milton Keynes Stables