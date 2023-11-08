Robert Reed pens soundtrack to new horror movie Little Brown Bird

Magenta mainstay Robert Reed has recorded the soundtrack to a new short horror film, Little Brown Bird, and you can watch the video for the title track below.

Little Brown Bird features Angharad Brinn on vocals, who has collaborated with Reed on both his Kompendium and Sanctuary projects. The song is an arrangement of the traditional song The Manx Lullaby.

Little Brown Bird, the film, stars John Rhys-Davies, best known from the Indiana Jones and Lord of the Rings franchises and Eliza Butterworth (The Last Kingdom, A Town Called Malice) and has been directed by Pete Rogers. The film premiered last month at the Marbella Film Festival where it was nominated for Best Short Film. It was produced by Eat Sleep Media and Focus Shift Films with support from Isle of Man Arts Council.

"I’m a huge fan of the great film composers John Williams, Hans Zimmer and Ennio Morricone, so it was great to be asked to compose the soundtrack for the film," says Reed. "It’s very similar to making an album, where you’re trying to convey emotions and a story through music. Working with director Pete Rogers was a great experience as we we’re both fans of the folklore movies of the 1970’s and the soundtracks of John Carpenter."

“The first time I heard The Manx Lullaby I knew it was perfect for the film, as I needed a song with an Isle of Man connection that Kate’s parents would hand sung to her as a small child," adds director Rogers. "Having Rob arrange a version in addition to the music he was going to compose for the film was a dream come true. Adding Angharad on vocals, whose work with Rob on Kompendium and their cover of Willow’s Song from The Wicker Man were firm favourites made it even better."

Little Brown Bird is now available from Reed's Bandcamp page.

Get Little Brown Bird.