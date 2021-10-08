Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release atmospheric new single High And Lonesome

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single. High And Lonesome comes from the pair's upcoming second album Raise The Roof, the follow-up to 2007's Grammy award-winning Raising Sand.

High And Lonesome was co-written by Plant and producer T Bone Burnett and follows in the footsteps of Can't Let Go - first recorded by Lucinda Williams - which was released In August. Both tracks come from sessions that took place at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studio in late 2019.

“When we started, Robert had said that if it didn’t work, we’ll try it for three days and say goodbye,” explains Krauss. “One of my favourite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. “Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in musical history.”



Raise The Roof also includes covers of deep cuts from the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Calexico and more. Full tracklist below.

“It’s such a far cry from everything I’ve done before,” says Plant. “I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I’ve explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It’s another blend that we’ve got, and long may we have more of them.”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Raise The Roof tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to the Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me