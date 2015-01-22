Rob Zombie itching to play tracks live

Rob Zombie says he can’t wait to play his latest material live.
And he reveals tracks on the as-yet-untiled album give him a similar thrill to the feeling he had when recording 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor.
He tells Full Metal Jackie: “There are just certain songs that we just cannot wait to play live that you just know are going to be part of the show. You just have a weird sense of it.
“It’s kind of like when we finished Dead City Radio, and that when we play it, it gets as big of a cheer as if we played Dragula or some old song. You just have that moment in time where you feel like you’ve hit that same nerve with a song. This record has a lot of that.”
He also reveals he doesn’t care if people illegally download his material as he’s just happy to make music.
He continues: “Everyone is always complaining about the record business and complaining about illegal downloading. I don’t care about any of that stuff. In fact, the fact that nobody buys records doesn’t bother me – I feel like it’s freed me.
“I never did anything to sell records, per se, but when you take that pressure away 100%, I swear to God, you get more creative, because it doesn’t matter any more.”
He adds: “I’m happy to give the music away for free. I don’t care. I just want to make it, play it and get crazy with it. I hear a lot of musicians crying about it but for me, it’s re-energised us.”
Zombie will launch his 19-track Spookshow International Live on February 24 via T-Boy Records/UME and headline this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.
Spookshow International Live tracklist
- Teenage Nosferatu Pussy 2. Superbeast 3. Living Dead Girl 4. Dead City Radio 5. Drum Solo 6. More Human Than Human 7. Sick Bubblegum 8. House Of 1000 Corpses 9. Meet The Creeper 10. Never Gonna Stop 11. Blitzkrieg Bop 12. Thunderkiss ‘65 13. Jesus Frankenstein 14. We’re An American Band 15. Dragula 16. Demonoid Phenomenon 17. Pussy Liqour 18. Demon Speeding 19. Gong Gang Gong De Do Gong De Laga Raga