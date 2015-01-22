Rob Zombie itching to play tracks live

Rob Zombie says he can’t wait to play his latest material live.

And he reveals tracks on the as-yet-untiled album give him a similar thrill to the feeling he had when recording 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor.

He tells Full Metal Jackie: “There are just certain songs that we just cannot wait to play live that you just know are going to be part of the show. You just have a weird sense of it.

“It’s kind of like when we finished Dead City Radio, and that when we play it, it gets as big of a cheer as if we played Dragula or some old song. You just have that moment in time where you feel like you’ve hit that same nerve with a song. This record has a lot of that.”

He also reveals he doesn’t care if people illegally download his material as he’s just happy to make music.

He continues: “Everyone is always complaining about the record business and complaining about illegal downloading. I don’t care about any of that stuff. In fact, the fact that nobody buys records doesn’t bother me – I feel like it’s freed me.

“I never did anything to sell records, per se, but when you take that pressure away 100%, I swear to God, you get more creative, because it doesn’t matter any more.”

He adds: “I’m happy to give the music away for free. I don’t care. I just want to make it, play it and get crazy with it. I hear a lot of musicians crying about it but for me, it’s re-energised us.”

Zombie will launch his 19-track Spookshow International Live on February 24 via T-Boy Records/UME and headline this year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.

