Rob Zombie confirms work has begun on new album

Rob Zombie checks in from the studio to reveal that work on his next album in under way

Rob Zombie has confirmed that work on his next album has begun.

He said earlier this year that he’d re-enter the studio this month to start work on his first material since 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

And he’s updated fans with a couple of Instagram posts. The first shows his dog with the caption: “Day one of working on the new album. Godzilla is already bored.”

He later uploaded a picture of a bat, saying: “This must be a good omen. A bat has landed on the front steps of the studio for a minute then flew off.”

Speaking with Kerrang! Radio earlier this year (via The PRP), Zombie said: “These days, as everybody knows, there’s not really a proper album cycle where you make an album and just tour it to death, because no one really gives a shit if anyone’s making records that much anymore.

“I like making music. I’m different than a lot of people I hear talking. I don’t care if people are buying it. I’m sick of hearing about the old days. Who gives a shit?”

He added: “I don’t care if they steal it, whatever they can – I prefer they sneak into the store and steal the vinyl. But if they choose to steal the download that’s OK too. But I challenge you, start stealing the vinyl if you’re gonna steal our music.”

Further album updates will be revealed in due course.

