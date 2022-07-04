Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo's son were involved in *that* Stranger Things Master Of Puppets scene

As reported earlier today on Metal Hammer, the internet has gone wild for the inclusion of Metallica classic Master Of Puppets in the final episode of the latest season of Stranger Things, with the track's inclusion sparking fresh interest in the song and even its entry into Spotify Top 50 charts around the world.

Now, it's emerged that Metallica themselves have a direct connection to the song's usage in the show, thanks to some involvement from one member of the band and, wholesomely, the offspring of another.

In a post on social media, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo highlighted that his son Tye's name was featured on the credits for the final episode, revealing that he had helped track extra guitar parts for the version of Master Of Puppets played by beloved metalhead character Eddie Munson.

“That’s my boy!" beamed the bassist. "Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’."

Trujillo also revealed that his Metallica bandmate, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, was also involved in the track being used in the scene, adding: "Big thanks to @KirkHammett on helping!”

The post prompted reactions from many of Rob's heavy metal chums, including Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle.

Tye Trujillo is no stranger to following in the footsteps of his father in terms of a music career, having played in one-time charity band Blu Weekend with Noah (son of Scott) Weiland and kickstarted his own band, Ottto, who more material is expected from soon.

Check out Rob's post on Stranger Things below.