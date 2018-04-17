Rob Reed To Release Sanctuary III On Friday

Rob Reed Sanctuary III Sanctuary III Part One

Sanctuary III Part Two Bonus Disc The Moonsinger Suite

Troy's Lament

Perpetual Motion

El Paso

Moonsinger Rising

Sanctuary III Part One (Tom Newman Mix)

Sanctuary III Part Two (Tom Newman Mix)

Rob Reed will release Sanctuary III through Tiger Moth Records this Friday 20 April. You can view a teaser trailer below.

The third instalment of the Sanctuary solo albums that sees the Magenta mainman again playing and recording all the musical instruments. Once again the album features Robert's two regular collaborators Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman and Mike Oldfield ’s recorder player Les Penning - best known for appearing on Ommadawn and the Christmas hit In Dulci Jubilo. It also sees the return of legendary drummer Simon Philips, who played on Sanctuary II.

“I feel very lucky to work with some of my musical heroes." Reed tells Prog. "On this album both Tom and Les have really pushed me to find my own musical voice, not to care about any preconceived ideas and just do whatever I felt. The resulting album is really dynamic and features lots of musical influences that you wouldn’t necessarily put together, from Ennio Morriconi and the Shadows, to a sprinkling of Mull Of Kintyre, to spoken word, but it just seems to work. I was also lucky enough to have Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley to guest ,alongside Welsh opera star Shan Cothi. I’m really proud of the album, and can’t wait for everybody to hear it. Hopefully we will be able to perform it live early next year - it's just getting the diaries of such a big band to synchronize one date. Be warned, like all good albums, you have to play Sanctuary III more than once to get it. There is a lot to take in. I have even put a warning on the album about that!”

Sanctuary II can be pre-ordered through Reed's Bandcamp page.