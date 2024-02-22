Judas Priest legend Rob Halford is officially a Sleep Token fan: "One day The Metal God and Vessel will take a selfie together."

If there's one man unafraid to champion metal in all its forms, it's Judas Priest icon Rob Halford. In that respect, perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that the singer is a big fan of Sleep Token, as he feels the most hyped band in modern metal are doing things no other band in the scene are currently able to.

In a new interview with Minneapolis radio station 93X (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Halford waxes lyrical on the mysterious masked metallers, noting that he hopes to meet their enigmatic frontman Vessel one day.

"There's a lot of importance being put in the direction of this band called Sleep Token," says the frontman. "And they're a really curious band in what they're putting out in terms of all of these different textures. They're very difficult to pin down. That's what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music. It's going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn't any other band out there right now that's able to do that.

"Because most bands have a specific sound and direction and idea that they project. And then you kind of fine-tune into that. But you can't really nail them down, if that's the expression. And, of course, the guys have been around for a few years; they're not, like, suddenly here they are. They've worked hard to get to this place of recognition. But I really like all the extra textures of the way that they look and the way that they're talking."

"They have a [singer] called Vessel," he adds. "One day The Metal God and Vessel will take a selfie together; I predict that. So, there's something cool."

Judas Priest's new studio album Invincible Shield will be released via Sony Music on 8 March 2024, with a European tour set to follow soon after. Sleep Token, meanwhile, will follow up their historic Wembley Arena headline show with a full UK arena tour this winter, as well as US and Australia dates before that.

