Roadburn Festival 2024 announces its first acts

Roadburn Festival has announced the first acts for its 2024 edition. The festival had previously announced American doom/drone group Khanate earlier in October, who will now be joined by iconic post-punks The Jesus And Mary Chain, fellow doomster Chelsea Wolfe, Irish folk group Lankum and experimental hip-hop trio Clipping., among others.

2024 marks 25 years since Roadburn Festival first began in the Netherlands, moving to its permanent base in Tilburg for its tenth edition in 2005. The festival has since played host to a range of acts from across the experimental music sector, covering everything from metal to punk, folk, electronica and hip-hop.

Speaking about the first major line-up announcement, Roadburn’s artistic director, Walter Hoeijmakers said, “with this announcement, we are diving straight into the heart of what Roadburn 2024 is about. These artists that we are proud to unveil today are all of great significance for what the festival has become in recent times. We feel these artists represent the broad scope of Roadburn. With the first of the commissioned music projects also being revealed, we are as always, looking firmly into the future as well, presenting entirely new music. This is the start of many great things to come.”

Roadburn has become renowned for its specially curated sets and events - and the 2024 edition looks to be no different. Hexvessel vocalist (and Grave Pleasures singer) Mat McNerney has been commissioned to perform an entirely original composition titled Music For Gloaming: A Nocturne by the Hexvessel Folk Assembly.

The first line-up announcement also features a healthy dose of experimental black metal, with Hexvessel playing their latest album Polar Veil in full at the festival. Alongside them will be Los Angeles troupe Agriculture - playing in Europe for the first time, the second ever show from Dutch group Fluisteraars and US black metallers Devil Master. See below for the full list of announced bands.

Roadburn Festival 2024 is set to run from April 18 - 21 in Tilburg, The Netherlands, with four-day tickets on-sale now. Other ticket options – including single day tickets and accommodation – will follow on November 3. For more information including line-up, tickets and more, visit www.roadburn.com.

(Image credit: Press/Roadburn)

Full list of artists announced for Roadburn Festival 2024

Khanate

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Clipping.

Lankum

Hexvessel

Agriculture

Fluisteraars

Cloakroom

Dödsrit

Devil Master