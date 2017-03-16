Roadburn festival adds final 3 bands to 2017 lineup

The lineup for this year’s Roadburn festival has been completed with the addition of three new bands.

Joining previously announced artists including Esben And The Witch, Emma Ruth Rundle, Magma, My Dying Bride, Hypnopazuzu, Memoriam and Wear Your Wounds will be Amenra, Razors In The Night and Folteraar.

The event takes place from April 20 - 23 at Tilburg’s 013 venue in the Netherlands. It has been curated by Baroness mainman John Dyer Baizley.

Speaking about Amenra, he says: “It is with the greatest pleasure that I announce their 2017 performance will be the first ‘heavy’ set they’ve done in quite some time.

“They were at the top of my list of invitees when I was first asked to curate, and I wouldn’t skip their set for any rational reason.”

The Baroness frontman is a member of Razors In The Night, with Baizley reporting that they’ll play some of their favourite punk tracks at the festival.

He says: “Scott Kelly, Pete Adams and Marek Sarba and I are thrilled to be playing a set of our favourite classic punk songs on the Het Patronaat stage on April 22.

“For those of you familiar with classic 80s punk, you will almost certainly know these songs, please come out and sing along with us – it’s always been about community.”

Roadburn and Burlesque Of North America have also collaborated on an exhibition of silkscreened poster art, which will feature some of Baizley’s work. Other artists include Becky Cloonan, Arik Roper, Jacob Bannon, Richey Beckett, Zbigniew Bielak, Darko Groenhagen, Marald Van Haasteren and Thomas Hooper.

The festival will also host a range of side programmes including live interviews, listening sessions, in-depth discussions and the return of the Roadburn cinema. For stage times and tickets, visit the official website.

