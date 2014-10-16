Roadburn 2015 is go!

The infamous stoner/doom/sludge festival has already announced a ton of mindwarping acts and tickets have just gone on sale.

Held in Tilburg, Netherlands, Roadburn welcomes the best of the avant garde and underground metal scenes to the 013 Venue for the festival’s 20th anniversary. Already confirmed this year are Fields Of The Nephilim, Eyehategod, Bongripper, Sólstafir and Floor amongst a host of others.

But that’s not all, Ivar Bjørnson of Enslaved and Wardruna‘s Einar Kvitrafn Selvik are curating the Friday night and playing special shows respectively as well as joining forces to play the hour-long Skuggsjá set they premiered in Norway last month. If that doesn’t excite you, we don’t know what will, and pick up this month’s Hammer for a special report and Skuggsjá too!

Roadburn takes place 9-12 April 2015 and tickets are gonna go fast. Find information on where to by your tickets here – they’re on sale from 8pm BST tonight!

Check out the line-up below, with more bands still be announced.