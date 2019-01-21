Rival Sons share Eastern-tinged new single Look Away

Rival Sons have released a stream of their new single titled Look Away.

It’s the latest song released from the band’s upcoming album Feral Roots, which is set to arrive this coming Friday (January 25) via Atlantic Records, and follows Do Your Worst, Back In The Woods and the title track from the follow-up to 2016’s Hollow Bones.

Speaking about the new record, vocalist Jay Buchanan tells Guitar.com: “Each one of these songs becomes a personal mantra for us. When you’ve had to repeat a song every goddamn night, when you next go in to record you think, ‘Write things that you are going to want to do every night!’

“Because if you write a bunch of negative shit, you’re going to be singing negative shit. Write about things that are going to make you feel good and that you can stand behind.”

Guitarist Scott Holiday adds: “We just have a really great feeling of where the band is, and where we are as writers and musicians and brothers in this group.

“We worked really hard and dug deep to give something to the people that they can enjoy. You’re still going to get your Rival Sons, but it’s Rival Sons-plus!”

The band are preparing to head out on tour across the UK and Europe, with the dates getting under way in Newcastle on January 31.

Rival Sons: Feral Roots

1. Do Your Worst

2. Sugar On The Bone

3. Back In The Woods

4. Look Away

5. Feral Roots

6. Too Bad

7. Stood By Me

8. Imperial Joy

9. All Directions

10. End Of Forever

11. Shooting Stars

Rival Sons 2019 UK & European tour dates

Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK

Feb 08: Rouen 106, France

Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France

Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay

Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria

Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark