Rival Sons share Eastern-tinged new single Look Away

Rival Sons have released a stream of their new single titled Look Away.
It’s the latest song released from the band’s upcoming album Feral Roots, which is set to arrive this coming Friday (January 25) via Atlantic Records, and follows Do Your Worst, Back In The Woods and the title track from the follow-up to 2016’s Hollow Bones.
Speaking about the new record, vocalist Jay Buchanan tells Guitar.com: “Each one of these songs becomes a personal mantra for us. When you’ve had to repeat a song every goddamn night, when you next go in to record you think, ‘Write things that you are going to want to do every night!’
“Because if you write a bunch of negative shit, you’re going to be singing negative shit. Write about things that are going to make you feel good and that you can stand behind.”
Guitarist Scott Holiday adds: “We just have a really great feeling of where the band is, and where we are as writers and musicians and brothers in this group.
“We worked really hard and dug deep to give something to the people that they can enjoy. You’re still going to get your Rival Sons, but it’s Rival Sons-plus!”
The band are preparing to head out on tour across the UK and Europe, with the dates getting under way in Newcastle on January 31.
Rival Sons: Feral Roots
1. Do Your Worst
2. Sugar On The Bone
3. Back In The Woods
4. Look Away
5. Feral Roots
6. Too Bad
7. Stood By Me
8. Imperial Joy
9. All Directions
10. End Of Forever
11. Shooting Stars
Rival Sons 2019 UK & European tour dates
Jan 31: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK
Feb 01: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Feb 02: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 04: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Feb 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Feb 06: London Roundhouse, UK
Feb 08: Rouen 106, France
Feb 09: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 10: La Rochelle Le Sirene, France
Feb 12: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 14: Parma Campus Music Industry, Itlay
Feb 16: Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei, Austria
Feb 17: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 18: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 25: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 27: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Mar 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Mar 04: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
