Rival Sons announce Darkfighter UK and European tour

Rival Sons have announced a 30-date run of European shows. The UK leg of the Darkfighter tour will kick off at the The Roundhouse in London on October 13 and climax at the Southampton Guildhall on October 22, before the band embark on the European leg two days later at La Carrière in Nantes, France. Full dates below.

"Dear friends on the other side of the pond," advises guitarist Scott Holiday. "Darkfighter is coming for you! And Lightbringer is coming for you too!"

Holiday is referring to new Rival Sons album Darkfighter, due for release on June 2 – it was originally slated for March 10 – and a second album, Lightbringer, which will arrive later in the year. The band's last album was 2019's Feral Roots.

"We’re finally able to come back to you and bring you new music!" confirms Holiday. "Music that has been firmly situated in our hearts. Nothing makes me happier than to think about experiencing these albums together and making them into something entirely new and different every night. Let’s make something symbiotic, alive, that we’ll want to remember forever!”

Tickets go on sale from the Rival Sons website (opens in new tab) from April 14. The band have released three tracks from Darkfighter so far: Nobody Wants To Die emerged in October, Rapture arrived in January, and Bird In The Hand was released last month. Last week, the band also launched a video for Bird In The Hand.

Rival Sons have recently finished a short run of North American dates supporting Greta Van Fleet, and will embark on the US leg of the Darkfighter tour at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 11. Full dates below.

Rival Sons Darkfighter 2023 Tour

May 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK*#

May 12: Little Rock The Hall, AR*#

May 13: Austin Stubb’s, TX*#

May 16: Chattanooga The Signal, TN*#

May 17: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA*#

May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN*#

May 20: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL+

May 21: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, NC*#

May 23: Richmond The National, VA*#

May 24: Norfolk The NorVa, VA*#

May 26: Morgantown Ruby Amphitheater, WV*

May 27: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH+

May 28: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY*

May 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD*#

May 31: Worcester The Palladium, MA*#

Jun 01: New York Palladium Times Square, NY

Jun 03: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA*#

Jun 04: Albany Empire Live, NY*#

Jun 06: London London Music Hall, ON*#

Jun 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI^#

Jun 09: Chicago Radius, IL^#

Jun 10: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN^#

Jun 12: Milwaukee The Rave, WI^#

Jun 13: Cedar Rapids Club 5, IA^#

Jun 14: St. Louis Pageant, MO^#

Jun 16: Omaha The Admiral, NE^#

Jun 17: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO^#

Oct 13: London The Roundhouse, UK

Oct 14, Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Oct 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Oct 24: Nantes La Carrière, France

Oct 25: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 27: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 28: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 01: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Nov 02: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland

Nov 06: Poznan Music Club B17, Poland

Nov 08: Berlin Huxley's, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 10: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 13: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 14: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Bergen Forum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 18: Stockholm B-K, Sweden

Nov 20: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

Nov 21: Tampere Hall, Finland

*with The Record Company

^with Black Angels

#with Starcrawler

+festival show