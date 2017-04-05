Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to release Live In Birmingham

Rainbow’s performance at the Genting Arena in Birmingham from last June is to be released as a double album.
Titled Live In Birmingham 2016, it’ll be out on June 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
The show was the band’s only performance in the UK in 2016 and preceded two dates at Germany’s Monsters Of Rock festival.
Ritchie Blackmore reactivated Rainbow with Lords Of Black singer Ronnie Romero, Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau last year.
A statement from the label reads: “This new 2CD set captures the full audio from the British show at the Genting Arena at the NEC, Birmingham.
“The setlist for this show, combining classic tracks from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, includes two tracks from the Mark III Deep Purple era, Soldier Of Fortune and Burn that were not included in the German shows.”
Blackmore will bring the new-look Rainbow back to the UK this summer, with four dates planned in June.
Last November, Eagle Rock Entertainment released Memories In Rock: Live In Germany on DVD and Blu-ray.
Live In Birmingham tracklist
Disc1
- Over The Rainbow / Highway Star
- Spotlight Kid
- Mistreated
- Since You Been Gone
- Man On The Silver Mountain
- Soldier Of Fortune
- Medley: Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth) / Drum Solo / Bass Solo / Band Jam / Keyboard Solo
- Catch The Rainbow
Disc2
- Perfect Strangers
- Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll
- Child In Time
- Stargazer
- Medley: Black Night / Woman From Tokyo / Black Night
- Burn
- Smoke On The Water
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow UK tour 2017
Jun 17: London O2 Stone Free Festival
Jun 22: Manchester Arena
Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jun 28: Birmingham Genting Arena
