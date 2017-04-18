Ritchie Blackmore records 2 tracks with Rainbow singer

Ritchie Blackmore has recorded two tracks with new Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero, according to reports.

Blackmore reactivated Rainbow with the Lords Of Black singer in 2015, also bringing in Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.

They played three shows together last year and have further dates planned this summer in the UK – and although he’s been in the studio with the singer, Blackmore says there are no plans for an album.

Blackmore tells Japan’s Burrn! magazine (via The Highway Star): “We were recording until yesterday in the studio at our home. We recorded some songs for Blackmore’s Night and two songs with the new singer for Rainbow.”

He continues: “I wrote one new song, and also recorded one of the old ones. Ronnie, who is in Madrid now, added his vocals and sent it back. Rather than make an album, we may release as singles.”

His wife and Blackmore’s Night vocalist Candice Night adds: “It first started as a 20th anniversary thing for Blackmore’s Night, re-recording some old material, but we came up with new songs.

“We have no plans for release right now, we were just having fun, but we may release when the right time comes – but not right now.”

Blackmore surprised the rock world when he introduced Romero in the new-look lineup, with the guitarist explaining why he chose the singer rather than a vocalist from the band’s past.

He says: “When I heard him, he seemed like the right guy to sing the Dio era songs of Rainbow. He is versatile, he can sing like Freddie Mercury or Ronnie James Dio or Graham Bonnet.

“The reason I did not ask Joe Lynn Turner is because I thought European fans wanted to hear the Dio lineup of Rainbow.

“I was very surprised that tickets sold out in 15 minutes. It was nice to know so many people wanted to hear Rainbow at this time.”

Last November, Eagle Rock Entertainment released Rainbow’s Memories In Rock: Live In Germany on DVD and Blu-ray, while Live In Birmingham 2016 will be out on June 9.

Rainbow’s run of four UK shows will get underway at London’s Stone Free Festival on June 17.

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow UK tour 2017

Jun 17: London O2 Stone Free Festival

Jun 22: Manchester Arena

Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 28: Birmingham Genting Arena

