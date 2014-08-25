Rise Against credit duo for evolution

Rise Against have praised the work of production duo Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore on their latest album The Black Market.

And guitarist and former Gwar member Zach Blair says he doesn’t know where the band would be without Stevenson’s influence.

Blair tells Music Radar: “My brother and I played in a band called Only Crime and Bill played drums for that, so everything revolves around him.”

“Bill’s the conscience. You need somebody that cares about the band and feels like a member of it and he absolutely is. I don’t know where we’d be without him.”

Frontman Tim McIlrath is also quick to praise the duo, who he credits with getting the most out of the band.

He says: “Bill and Jason are our barometers and our anchors. They’re always pushing for something better.”

Rise Against released The Black Market in July and while the group wanted to keep their core sound, they were also keen on pushing the band forward.

McIlrath reveals: “We wanted to come into this record and make some different choices. It needed to not just be a record, but to fit into a collection of records.

“We’re still Rise Against, it’s always going to have that DNA, but I feel I can hear those different tones and sounds and I think Rise Against fans will notice it.”

Rise Against take to the road in November for six UK dates to support The Black Market.

Tour dates

Nov 03: Sheffield Academy

Nov 04: Glasgow Academy

Nov 06: Birmingham Academy

Nov 08: Manchester Apollo

Nov 09: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 10: London Brixton Academy