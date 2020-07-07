Ringo Starr to stream his Big Birthday Show as he hits 80

Today, Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday – and the former Beatle will mark the occasion with a live stream later tonight.

Starr will broadcast Ringo’s Big Birthday Show from 8pm ET (1am BST) on his YouTube channel where he’ll be joined by a host of guests including his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson and Peter Frampton – with further “guest surprises” throughout.

Proceeds from the show will go towards Black Lives Matter, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and Wateraid – all through Ringo’s Lotus Foundation.

Ringo tells the BBC: “I’ve asked several of my friends to either send me footage from a show they've done and I'm using some of mine from the All-Starrs last year and I'll be there introducing.”

Ringo released his latest album What’s My Name in October last year and also launched the book Another Day In The Life through Genesis Publications.

The third in his series, which began with Postcards From The Boys in 2003 and continued with 2013’s Photograph, features a look at the world through Ringo's eyes and includes photographs and moments from throughout his career.