Rick Wakeman covers Bowie classics

Rick Wakeman has released piano versions of David Bowie’s Life On Mars and Space Oddity as a tribute to the late star.

Wakeman, who played on both original versions, will pass royalties from sales of his new versions on to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Wakeman says: “I feel extremely fortunate to be able to release my piano version of David Bowie’s Life On Mars and Space Oddity. I think it’s very apt for the proceeds to go to Macmillan – a charity that is so crucial to so many people. I witnessed this first-hand when I lost my mother to cancer and the work they do comes from the heart and is truly priceless.

“While some amazing advances in medicine mean that some form of cancers have a very high survival rate and indeed prolonged life in others, with all cancers, it is a very tough time for both the patient and their loved ones.

“Hopefully the songs will not only be a fitting tribute to David, but will also raise some money to help Macmillan with the wonderful work they do, ensuring no-one faces cancer alone.”

Jane Maher, chief medical officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, adds: “We know that music is something that not only brings people together, but also helps them through difficult times and so we are deeply grateful that Rick has decided to donate the proceeds from these tracks to Macmillan.

“The money raised will help us to continue to offer a range of support for anyone affected by cancer.”

Both tracks are available to purchase via Amazon and iTunes.

Bowie died on January 10 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer, just days after his birthday and the release of Blackstar – his 25th studio album.