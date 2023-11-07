"It's time to do it": Richie Sambora says that a reunion with Bon Jovi "definitely could happen" as part of the band's 40th anniversary celebrations

After 10 years away from the band he co-founded in 1983, Richie Sambora says that a return to Bon Jovi "could definitely happen" as part of the band's 40th anniversary celebrations.



Speaking to People at a horse racing event in California, the guitarist said that “there's talking" taking place.

"There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy," Sambora stated. "I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point."



The guitarist last played with Bon Jovi at the New Jersey band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in April 2018. Earlier this year he said that he said that he was in discussions about a return to the band, saying, "I don't think there's any reason not to at this point."

Speaking on Saturday, November 4, Sambora said, "It definitely could happen. It's just a question of when everybody's ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking."



"It’s time to do it, though," he added. "This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball."



Sambora also said that the undiminished love fans have for the band is "unbelievable."



"People love to go back and hear the scrapbook of their lives," he said. "And somehow I've been a conduit to that very, very luckily."



"That goes to show you, music is the international language. And it lasts a lifetime."