Watch Bon Jovi reunite with Richie Sambora at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Former Bon Jovi members Richie Sambora and Alec Jon Such reunited with their old bandmates on Saturday night for their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The guitarist and bassist hooked up with frontman Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres for You Give Love A Bad Name, It’s My Life, When We Were Us and Livin’ On A Prayer at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Watch footage of their performance of It’s My Life below.

The band were inducted by Howard Stern, who said he was honoured to be invited, adding: “They are finally getting their due and it’s about time. I’ve known them since they've started, and aside from the incredible music accomplishments, they are some of the nicest men I ever met.”

Rolling Stone report that Bon Jovi said he’d been writing his speech “since I first strummed a broom and sang from the top of the stairs of my childhood home.”

He added: “I’ve written it many ways and many times. Some days, I write the ‘thank you’ speech. Other days, I write the ‘fuck you’ speech.

“Writing it has been therapeutic in a lot of ways. I certainly see things differently tonight than I would have 10, 20, 30 years ago. In the end, it’s really all about time.”

Sambora said: “Thank you to everybody in this band because the hardest thing to do, I believe, is to find four guys with yourself that will go through anything, that will work hard, that'll go crazy, whatever it took.

“And we did that for a really long time. But boy, was it fun. If I wrote a book, it would be the best time I ever had.”

Such called the induction an honour, adding: “These guys are the best. We had so many great times together, and we just wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those.”