Richie Sambora says he's in talks with Bon Jovi to rejoin the band

Richie Sambora has revealed that he's in discussion with Bon Jovi about rejoining the band. Sambora, who left the New Jersey outfit in 2013, last played with them at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2018.

"We're talking about it," Sambora tells Absolute Radio (opens in new tab). "I don't think there's any reason not to at this point."

"Jon [Bon Jovi] was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather" he added. "I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation."

Asked if he'd be writing new music with Jon Bon Jovi, Sambora answered, "Oh, if he doesn't let me, he's crazy. I'm on a tear.

“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that. But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It's a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing and a lot of times it comes from your own life and for the most part of Bon Jovi my life was a lot [more] colourful than everybody else's in the band!”

Sambora's interview came in the wake of his exit from reality TV show The Masked Singer UK, where he'd been performing as Jacket Potato. Sambora was eliminated in the semi-finals.

In a statement following his departure from the show, Sambora described his absence from Bon Jovi as a "hiatus", suggesting he expected to return to the band. He also hinted at new solo music, and has now elaborated on that.

"There’s a new album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April ," he tells Absolute. "It’s a rock record. Yeah, it's a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get out and play again."

Sambora also reveals that the album was produced by Bob Rock, best known for his work with Metallica, Aerosmith, Motley Crue and more. He also produced Bon Jovi's 1996 album Keep The Faith, and engineered and mixed earlier albums Slippery When Wet and New Jersey.