Richie Sambora confirmed for Download

Sambora, whose last album was 2012’s ‘Aftermath of the Lowdown’, has been added to a line-up that already includes headliners Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park and Aerosmith.

Also added to the bill today are psychedelic Bristolians Turbowolf, Birmingham’s Cyota, and Labour MP Tom Watson’s favourite new band, post-grunge noise warriors Drenge. They will be joined by The Temperance Movement, Nothing More, Dead City Streets and Goldray.

Download Festival 2014 takes place from June 13-15 at Donington Park, Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now.