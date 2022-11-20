Richie Faulkner hails "fantastic three-guitar attack" at Judas Priest Rock Hall show

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner says sharing the stage with Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing at the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was an experience he'll never forget.

The band welcomed Downing back for his first performance with them in 13 years. And despite Faulkner not being inducted into the Rock Hall alongside Downing and the rest of the band, they wanted him to perform at the show.

That led to a Judas Priest "three-guitar attack" of Faulkner, Downing and Glenn Tipton that Faulkner describes as "fantastic," whether it was a one-off or perhaps a taste of how future shows including Downing might work.

He tells Metal Rules: "Well, for me, it was great. Obviously, I'm a huge Priest fan — I have been for a long time and always will be. So to be part of a three-guitar-attack team, which Priest has never been before, as far as I'm aware....

"As far as I'm aware, Priest has always been known as that twin-guitar attack, so be up there with Glenn and K.K. as part of that three-guitar attack was an experience. If it was a one-time experience or whether it was something for the future, who knows?

"But even if it was a one-time experience, it was just something to relish and just to remember forever, really. It was fantastic."

Priest were inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year courtesy of a special Musical Excellence award, while Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon were all inducted into the Hall Of Fame directly.

Priest's three-song set saw them play You've Got Another Thing Coming, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.