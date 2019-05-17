Rendezvous Point share their new track Digital Waste

Norwegian outfit Rendezvous Point have released a stream of their new single Digital Waste.

It’s the latest song taken from their forthcoming studio album Universal Chaos and follows Apollo and the title track, which Prog premiered last month.

Rendezvous Point feature Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, vocalist Geirmund Hansen, guitarist Petter Hallaråker, keyboardist Nicolay Tangen Svennæs and bassist Gunn-Hilde Erstad.

Speaking about Digital Waste, Hallaråker says: “This one came about when I originally had written a song with the first riff, but when when I introduced it to the band, we started jamming on the riff and it just spun off in another direction.

“Baard had some really cool ideas and variations that we played around with, and Nicolay suggested the idea that what if we just kept going with one note in the chorus and just kept it boiling – and it turned out pretty cool.

“We ended up arranging this song all together on band practice. We also felt pretty stoked about having tons of energy and a rawness to it.”

Universal Chaos is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Rendezvous Point: Universal Chaos

1. Apollo

2. Digital Waste

3. Universal Chaos

4. Pressure

5. The Fall

6. The Takedown

7. Unfaithful

8. Resurrection

9. Undefeated