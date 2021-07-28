The ultimate Joey Jordison playlist

Founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 46. The news broke in a statement from his family, who said that the musician "passed away peacefully in his sleep", and also praised his "quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music”.

The news came as a huge blow to the metal community, and tributes poured in, from musicians who worked with Joey, like Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, to Wednesday 13, Trivium, Mike Portnoy, Code Orange and more.

Joey's impact on the metal world has been colossal, from his co-founding of the band that would become Slipknot in 1995, to his work with Murderdolls and cameos in bands from Rob Zombie to Korn.

To celebrate Joey's legendary life, we've put together the Ultimate Playlist of his songs. RIP Joey Jordison 1975-2021.