Remember that 10-year-old who slayed Holy Roller on America's Got Talent? She's released a single

Just last month, 10-year-old metal fan Harper Jerret became a viral sensation after her singing audition on Season 17 of America's Got Talent.

Somerset-born Harper chose to perform a vocal cover of Spiritbox's Holy Roller before a 4000-strong Pasadena crowd and quickly earned the approval of Simon Cowell's judging panel, including model Heidi Klum and Modern Family star Sofía Vergara.

Pop mogul Cowell was moved to comment: “Have you ever seen a film called The Exorcist? Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something.”

Today sees the release of Harper's debut single, Falling. Written and produced with the help of Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent and Currents) and Ben Lumber (Acres), the track is available through Pale Chord, in partnership with Rise Records.

"Falling was written shortly after my cover of Holy Roller," says Harper. "This was the first creative process and songwriting process I’ve been a part of, so it was super fun to create something I can call my own.

"Spiritbox became my favourite band as soon as I heard them and they've shown nothing but love and support for me since day one, they really are some of the kindest humans I’ve ever met! Getting to perform with them in London was a dream come true and a memory I will cherish and be forever grateful for.

"I am so excited to be working with Pale Chord for my debut single, the label have been nothing short of amazing to me and I’m excited to make some magic with them!"

Check out the video below: