Release leaves Crobot spooked

American rockers Crobot are set to release their major label debut LP Something Supernatural on October 28.

The Pennsylvania band have released two EPs: 2012’s The Legend Of The Spaceborne Killer and their self-titled 4-track recording earlier this year, which came out in the US on the Wind-Up Records label.

The group inked a contract with Nuclear Blast this summer for all European releases and were delighted, with frontman Brandon Yeagley saying: “We’re honoured to have Nuclear Blast as the international wind beneath our beards. With bands like Graveyard, Scorpion Child, Orchid and Kadavar on their roster, Nuclear Blast is the perfect place for Crobot to nest.”

Crobot are currently on the road in the US and will arrive in the UK for 4 dates in late September.

UK tour dates

Sep 23: Coventry Kasbah

Sep 24: London XOYO

Sep 26: Glasgow ABC

Sep 27: Manchester The Ritz