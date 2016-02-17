Reef return with cover of Gospel classic

Reef have released a cover version of the gospel hymn How I Got Over, originally made famous by Aretha Franklin Mahalia Jackson. The single is the follow-up to 2014’s self-released Barking At Trees, and precedes a live album, Reef: Live At St Ives, which will be released on March 11.
The single was produced by long-term collaborator George Drakoulias, while the album was recorded last October during two shows at St Ives Guildhall.
The band have also added six dates to their forthcoming tour, which kicks off in March. Full dates below.
Reef Tour (added dates in bold)
Feb 25: The Hub, Plymouth
Feb 26: Mr Kyps, Poole
Mar 03: Electric Ballroom, London
Mar 04: Factory, Barnstaple
Mar 05: Academy 1, Oxford
Mar 10: O2 Academy, Bristol
Mar 11: O2 Institute, Birmingham
Mar 12: UEA, Norwich
Mar 16: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Mar 17: O2 Academy 2, Manchester
Mar 18: Fibbers, York
Mar 19: Plug, Sheffield
Mar 24: Lemon Grove, Exeter
Mar 25: Tramshed, Cardiff
Mar 26: Engine Rooms, Southampton
Mar 27: The Hole In The Roof, Deal
Apr 13: Cyprus Avenue, Cork
Apr 14: Dublin Academy
Apr 15: Belfast Limelight
Apr 16: Glasgow ABC