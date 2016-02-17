Reef return with cover of Gospel classic

Reef have released a cover version of the gospel hymn How I Got Over, originally made famous by Aretha Franklin Mahalia Jackson. The single is the follow-up to 2014’s self-released Barking At Trees, and precedes a live album, Reef: Live At St Ives, which will be released on March 11.

The single was produced by long-term collaborator George Drakoulias, while the album was recorded last October during two shows at St Ives Guildhall.

The band have also added six dates to their forthcoming tour, which kicks off in March. Full dates below.

Reef Tour (added dates in bold)

Feb 25: The Hub, Plymouth

Feb 26: Mr Kyps, Poole

Mar 03: Electric Ballroom, London

Mar 04: Factory, Barnstaple

Mar 05: Academy 1, Oxford

Mar 10: O2 Academy, Bristol

Mar 11: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Mar 12: UEA, Norwich

Mar 16: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Mar 17: O2 Academy 2, Manchester

Mar 18: Fibbers, York

Mar 19: Plug, Sheffield

Mar 24: Lemon Grove, Exeter

Mar 25: Tramshed, Cardiff

Mar 26: Engine Rooms, Southampton

Mar 27: The Hole In The Roof, Deal

Apr 13: Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Apr 14: Dublin Academy

Apr 15: Belfast Limelight

Apr 16: Glasgow ABC