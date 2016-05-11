Reed Mullin: Corrosion Of Conformity will hit the studio this summer

Reed Mullin says Corrosion Of Conformity will hit the studio after they’ve finished their tour with Lamb Of God and Clutch next month.

Admitting that the band work better under pressure, the drummer reports they’ll record demo tracks on their tour bus.

Mullin tells Thunder Underground: “What we were going to do for the first time is write on the road – write and record as much riffs as we can and get Pepper to start scribbling words.

“We were thinking, ‘Fuck dude, we’re supposed to be in the studio,’ so we’ve got a little recording thing in the back of our bus. We’ve got until June 11, so we’ve got a little time.

“As soon as we get back we’re going to bury ourselves in it. We want this done – and we want to spend time, but not too much, because we wanna get it out.”

Mullin says they hope to get most of the album under way by the end of the year – before they schedule another tour.

He adds: “I think our band works better with deadlines than open-ended. We work harder and faster that way.”

Corrosion Of Conformity previously said they wouldn’t rush their 10th album after they signed to Nuclear Blast last year. The record will mark the return of vocalist Pepper Keenan, who last appeared on 2005’s In The Arms of God.

They’re currently touring North America, and have a scheduled appearance at Bloodstock Festival in August.

May 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 16: Binghampton Magic City Music Hall, NY

May 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 19: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

May 23: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

May 24: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

May 28: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

May 29: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 31: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Jun 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 04: Calgary Stampede Centre, AB

Jun 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Jun 06: Saskatoon Prairieland Exhibition Park Hall A

Jun 07: Winnipeg Burton Cumings Theatre, MB

Jun 10: Fort Wayne Pierre’s Ent Center, IN

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Aug 12: Walton Upon Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK