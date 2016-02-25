Redemption stream The Art Of Loss

Redemption have made their sixth album The Art Of Loss available to stream in full with TeamRock.

It’s due for release tomorrow (February 26) via Metal Blade Records but all nine tracks can be heard below.

Nick van Dyk, Ray Alder, Sean Andrews, Chris Quirarte and guitarist Bernie Versailles – who is currently on an indefinite medical hiatus – brought in a raft of musicians to guest on the follow-up to 2011’s This Mortal Coil, including former Megadeth men Chris Poland, Marty Friedman and Chris Broderick.

Van Dyk tells TeamRock: “No record is ever completed – it’s merely taken from the artist at some point.

“The art of letting go is something that we speak to lyrically and thematically on the record, so it seems appropriate to watch the collection of music itself take flight and leave the nest, so to speak, into the ears of our friends and fans.

“Thanks to all who have supported us over the years – we truly hope you enjoy listening to The Art of Loss as much as we did creating it.”

The album also features vocals from ex Anthrax frontman John Bush and Van Dyk’s daughter Parker.

