Red Hot Chili Peppers: European tour first night photos and setlist

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have kicked off the European leg of their Global Stadium Tour with a performance at the 55,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Support came from The Mars Volta and Iggy Pop, and the band have released a series of official photos from the event (below).
The band played a 20-song set that included RHCP classics like The Zephyr Song Snow ((Hey Oh)), Otherside, Soul to Squeeze, Californication, By the Way and Give It Away, alongside songs from last year's Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen albums. The band also played a cover of Iggy Pop's Neigborhood Threat – previously performed by guitarist John Frusciante at a solo show at the Viper Room in West Hollywood in 2001 – and gave a live debut to Dreamboy/Dreamgirl, originally a minor freestyle hit for Cynthia & Johnny O in 1990.
The tour, which began with a hometown show on April 1, 2022, at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, has already made one visit to Europe, with 15 shows completed in June and July last year. There have also been Asian and Oceanic legs, with a third North American leg scheduled for August and September, and a run of South American shows beginning in late October.
The next show on the tour is on Saturday night at the Tinderbox in Odense, Denmark. Full dates below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Warsaw PGE Narodowy seltlist
Intro Jam
Around the World
The Zephyr Song
Snow ((Hey Oh))
Here Ever After
Dreamboy/Dreamgirl
Otherside
She's Only 18
Eddie
Soul to Squeeze
Me & My Friends
Don't Forget Me
Neighborhood Threat
Tell Me Baby
Whatchu Thinkin'
Californication
Black Summer
By the Way
Encore
I Could Have Lied
Give It Away
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Global Stadium Tour 2023
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark < >
Jun 26: Mannheim Maimarktgelände, Denmark =
Jun 30: Leuven Rock Wercther, Belgium < >
Jul 02: Milan IT I-Days, Italy =
Jul 06: Lisbon NOS Live, Portugal =
Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool, Spain =
Jul 11: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France <~
Jul 14: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria <~
Jul 17: Carhaix Les Vieilles Charrues, France =
Jul 21: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK %~
Jul 23: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK %~
Aug 06: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL =
Sep 27: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA #
Sep 30: Bridgeport Sound on Sound, CT =
Oct 31: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Nov 04: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Engenhão Nilton Santos, Brazil
Nov 07: Brasilia Arena BSB Mané Garrincha, Brazil
Nov 10: São Paulo Estádio do Morumbi, Brazil
Nov 13: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil
Nov 16: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, Brazil
Nov 19: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Nov 21: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Nov 24: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina
Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina
^ The Strokes
< Iggy Pop
% The Roots
# St. Vincent
> The Mars Volta
* City and Colour
+ Thundercat
~ King Princess
= Festival Date