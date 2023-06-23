Red Hot Chili Peppers: European tour first night photos and setlist

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have kicked off the European leg of their Global Stadium Tour with a performance at the 55,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Support came from The Mars Volta and Iggy Pop, and the band have released a series of official photos from the event (below).

The band played a 20-song set that included RHCP classics like The Zephyr Song Snow ((Hey Oh)), Otherside, Soul to Squeeze, Californication, By the Way and Give It Away, alongside songs from last year's Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen albums. The band also played a cover of Iggy Pop's Neigborhood Threat – previously performed by guitarist John Frusciante at a solo show at the Viper Room in West Hollywood in 2001 – and gave a live debut to Dreamboy/Dreamgirl, originally a minor freestyle hit for Cynthia & Johnny O in 1990.

The tour, which began with a hometown show on April 1, 2022, at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, has already made one visit to Europe, with 15 shows completed in June and July last year. There have also been Asian and Oceanic legs, with a third North American leg scheduled for August and September, and a run of South American shows beginning in late October.

The next show on the tour is on Saturday night at the Tinderbox in Odense, Denmark. Full dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Warsaw PGE Narodowy seltlist

Intro Jam

Around the World

The Zephyr Song

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Here Ever After

Dreamboy/Dreamgirl

Otherside

She's Only 18

Eddie

Soul to Squeeze

Me & My Friends

Don't Forget Me

Neighborhood Threat

Tell Me Baby

Whatchu Thinkin'

Californication

Black Summer

By the Way

Encore

I Could Have Lied

Give It Away

(Image credit: Dave Mushegain)

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Global Stadium Tour 2023

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark < >

Jun 26: Mannheim Maimarktgelände, Denmark =

Jun 30: Leuven Rock Wercther, Belgium < >

Jul 02: Milan IT I-Days, Italy =

Jul 06: Lisbon NOS Live, Portugal =

Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool, Spain =

Jul 11: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France <~

Jul 14: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria <~

Jul 17: Carhaix Les Vieilles Charrues, France =

Jul 21: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK %~

Jul 23: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK %~

Aug 06: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL =

Sep 27: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA #

Sep 30: Bridgeport Sound on Sound, CT =

Oct 31: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Nov 04: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Engenhão Nilton Santos, Brazil

Nov 07: Brasilia Arena BSB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo Estádio do Morumbi, Brazil

Nov 13: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil

Nov 16: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, Brazil

Nov 19: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Nov 21: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Nov 24: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

Tickets are on sale now.