Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, ska-punk stars The Interrupters and LA teen-punks The Linda Lindas are among the musical guests set to appear on kids TV show Yo Gabba GabbaLand, which is coming to Apple TV+ in August.

According to Billboard, other stars set to appear on the show, a new version of cult TV Yo Gabba Gabba!, will include Kurt Vile, Diplo, Miyavi, Big Daddy Kane, Portugal. The Man and Thundercat. The musical guests will perform songs tied to the themes of each episode, alongside colourful regulars Foofa, Brobee, Muno, Toodee, and Plex.

A press release for the series, which is set to launch on August 9, states, “Filled with optimism and fun, the performances teach kids and families life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and grow together.”

Watch a trailer for Yo Gabba GabbaLand below:

For now particular reason, Californication, Red Hot Chili Peppers' seventh album, released in 1999, is back on the Billboard charts again, having 'sold' (ie, sold and streamed) over 8,000 'units' last week in the US, to sneak back into the Billboard 200 at number 195.



The album, the first of the band's 'reunion' records with guitarist John Frusciante, has sold over eight million copies in the US alone, and over 15 million copies in total worldwide. Its highest ever Billboard chart position was number 3.



The Los Angeles funk-rock band are currently touring across America on their ‘Dream Canteen’ tour, with fellow LA musical icon Ice Cube performing in support. The tour continues tomorrow in Raleigh, North Carolina.