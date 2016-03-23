Red Hot Chili Peppers start mixing album no.11

Red Hot Chili Peppers have begun mixing what will be their 11th album

Late last year, frontman Anthony Kiedis said they were hoping to release the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You in the first half of 2016.

And drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that with Nigel Godrich behind the desk, work on the next stage of the recording process is underway.

He says: “Starting mixing the new record today. Nigel Godrich at the helm.”

The Chilis have a number of live dates lined up over the coming months, including a headline appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK in August.

