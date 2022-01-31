Red Hot Chili Peppers bless fans with 18 whole seconds of John Frusciante guitar sorcery

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a teaser clip previewing new music.

Shared on social media, the 18-second snippet showcases John Frusciante's trademark guitar playing, as a way of celebrating his return to the band he re-joined in 2019.

The quartet’s new album, which was reportedly finished in late 2021, will be the first time the LA-based band have released new material with Frusciante in the mix since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. He officially left the group three years later in 2009.

"Look, John hasn’t been in our group in 10 years," explained drummer Chad Smith in an interview last October about the band's upcoming music. "That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there."

Smith also noted how it felt "completely natural" to be working with the guitarist and longtime friend again, who apparently appeared already "so into it."

"He’s working so hard" he continued. "We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to hit the road for a massive world tour this year, kicking off on June 4 in Spain, before finishing up on September 18 in Texas. The smart money would be on the band releasing their new album ahead of the trek.

Listen to the preview below: