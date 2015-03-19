Red Dragon Cartel split with Smith

Jake E Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel have split with singer DJ Smith and replaced him with Michael Beck.

Smith was part of the lineup put together by former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Lee when he decided to come out of retirement in 2013.

The frontman’s time with the band was overshadowed by negative reviews for their first-ever show, in which he appeared to be drunk and under-rehearsed. Lee later laughed off the incident.

Smith says: “It’s true I left Red Dragon Cartel. It’s kind of complicated, but I think it was the right thing to do. One day I’ll comment more – for now, that’s all, folks!”

He returns to duties with his other band, Harem Scarem. Beck is an Arizona-based producer who’s worked with Marilyn Manson, Soilwork, The Black Dahlia Murder and others.

Last year Lee hired Badlands colleague Greg Chaisson in place of original bassist Ron Mancuso, who left to concentrate on his production career.