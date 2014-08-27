Red Dragon Cartel name bassist

Jake E. Lee has welcomed former Badlands bandmate Greg Chaisson into Red Dragon Cartel.

The bassist has been brought in to replace Ron Mancuso, who quit the band to concentrate on his production career.

And it’s not the first time Chaisson has been with the band – he filled in for Mancuso at a gig in Arizona in March this year.

The band say in a statement: “We would like to welcome Greg Chaisson to RDC. The band is excited to have Greg on board and can’t wait to share the stage with him.”

Red Dragon Cartel were embroiled in an argument with agent Denise Dale earlier this year, which resulted in the cancellation of a UK date.

The band have lined-up eight shows across the US this November supporting their self-titled debut album which launched this year.