Red Dragon Cartel bring back 1st singer Smith

Jake E Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel have brought back original singer Darren James Smith – after four other vocalists had taken his place over five months.

He’ll front the band for their shows in September, then work on their second album, which is expected in early 2016.

Smith left in March and was replaced by Michael Beck, Chas West then Paul D’Eath, before Shawn Crosby last month said he hoped he’d become a permanent fixture.

Now the band say: “We would officially like to welcome Darren James Smith back to Red Dragon Cartel! He will be reuniting with the band for shows on September 6th and 10th in California, followed by a tour of Japan that begins on September 15th.

“The band will be taking the rest of 2015 off from touring to hit the studio and start recording. The highly-anticipated second album from Jake and RDC will be ready for release in the first few months of 2016.”

