Record Store Day's Prog Releases

Releases by Yes, Porcupine Tree, Mike Oldfield, Emerson Lake & Palmer and Gong head up the prog-friendly releases which will be available for this year's Record Store Day, which takes place on April 23 this year.

Among the stand out prog releases are a Yes live album on triple vinyl, recorded in the band's Close To The Edge tour in 1972 from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, a brand new Porcupine Tree EP on 180g vinyl including tracks previously unreleased on vinyl available from In Absentia and Deadwing, a 50th anniversary picture disc of Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Brain Salad Surgery album, Mike Oldfield's Opus One, the original demo that was later to become the global phenomenon, Tubular Bells and a 50th Anniversary - Abbey Road Half Speed Master of Gong's 1973 album Angel's Egg.

The full list of prog-related releases:

The Amorphous Androgynous - Tales Of Ephendrina LP/CD (UMC/Virgin)

The Baker Gurvitz Army - The Baker Gurvitz Army LP (Culture Factory USA, inc)

Bert Jansch - Toy Balloon LP (Earth)

Bert Jansch - When. The Circus Comes To Town LP (Earth)

Brian Eno - Forever Voiceless LP (UMC)

Edgar Froese - Ages 2LP (L.M.I.R.)

Emerson,Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery LP (BMG)

The Future Sound Of London - Life In Moments LP (FSOL Digital)

Goblin - Rarities (Film Versions And Alternates) LP (BTF)

Gong - Angel's Egg LP (UMC/Virgin)

GTR - GTR LP (Esoteric)

Laibach - Nova Akropola 2LP (Cherry Red)

The Mars Volta - Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) 12" (Clouds Hill)

Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells - Opus One LP

Porcupine Tree - IA / DW / XT 12" (Transmission)

Sigur Ros - Kveikur 2LP (Krunk)

Sparks - Live At Record Plant '74 12" (Sound City Records)

Stewart Copeland - Klark Kent 12" (BMG)

Sun Ra - Haverford College, January 25, 1980 LP (Modern Harmonic)

Tangerine Dream - Liv e In Paris, Palais des Congres 3LP (L.M.I.R.)

Tears For Fears - Saturnine Martial & Lunatic 2LP (UMC/Mercury)

xPropaganda - The Heart Is Strange - The Remixes LP (UMC)

Yes - Live At Knoxville Civic Auditorium 3LP (Rhino/Atlantic)

You can find a list of participating record stores using the official sore locator here.