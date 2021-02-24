Reading and Leeds festivals will go ahead in August, organisers insist

Fans of Queen Of The Stone Age, Yungblud, Gallows, Nova Twins, Fever 333 and more can start to get excited about the summer ahead, as the organisers of Reading and Leeds festivals insist that the events will take place as scheduled in August.

This new-found confidence comes in the wake of the UK government outlining a four-step ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, with Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson identifying June 21 as the date when all legal limits on social contact could be lifted in England, subject to strict conditions being met.

“Following the government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer,” the festival organisers posted on Twitter. “LET’S GO.”

Earlier in the year, Reading/Leeds festival boss Melvin Benn declared that he was “super confident” the events would place as scheduled in August.

“If everyone over the age of 60, or definitely the age of 50, is vaccinated by the end of May, then Jesus – there should be no stopping us,” Benn told NME.com. “Imagine what fun it’s going to be. It’s going to be bloody awesome, isn’t it? Rain or shine, being out in that field with thousands of people, wherever it is, watching any band or your favourite band, I just can’t wait. It’s mouth-watering just to think about.”

More info about this year’s dual festival is available on the Reading and Leeds website.