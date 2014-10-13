Raven launch crowdfunding campaign

English thrash outfit Raven have launched a crowdfunding campaign for their upcoming album ExterminNation.

They say the album is written but are asking fans to fund its recording via Kickstarter. They’re looking for $15,000.

They say: “We’re not willing to cut any corners or sell you, the fans, short, so we’re asking for your help to cover the expense of extra pre-production, rehearsal, travel and studio time.

“Our promise to you is an uncompromising album that will tear your head off.”

Along with incentives including vinyl pressings, exclusive tracks, online bass lessons and album credits, Raven are offering their covers album Party Killers exclusively to backers.

It’s a full-length recording featuring some of the band’s favourite tracks, including Queen’s Ogre Battle and Budgie’s In For The Kill.

Vocalist and bassist John Gallagher says: “We were writing for the new album and in the middle of jamming, we asked the engineer if we could record a few covers. The sounds were so good we decided to do something we’d been threatening for years: Party Killers, a collection of cover tunes to deafn your neighbours.

“I think it gives a nice insight to our roots and it will be an excellent companion to the new album.”

Raven are currently on tour across the US, with support provided by Night Demon.