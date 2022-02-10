Rare Jazz Sabbath TV interview and performance surfaces

A rare television interview with Jazz Sabbath, has surfaced which you can watch below, which also features performances from a 1985 version of the television show Jazz Mag.

Jazz Sabbath are the band who claim another band from Birmingham ripped off their material while a band member, Milton Keanes, was hospitalised and their debut album shelved, and whose 'original' album, Jazz Sabbath, surfaced in 2020.

Jazz Sabbath have also announced they will be releasing a new album, Volume 2, through Blacklake Recordings on April 22. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

In a statement, the label have said: "Jazz Sabbath's 50-year-streak of misfortune ended in 2020 when their long-lost debut album was finally released; proving the songs made famous by a metal band from Birmingham were actually written by this jazz trio.

"Now, reunited after 52 years, Jazz Sabbath entered the studio and finished their sophomore album, which was also being recorded in 1969, but due to legal disputes with a session player had to be abandoned and never saw the light of day... until now.

"With the theft by the band from Birmingham exposed, Milton Keanes and colleagues can now present these songs in their original form, replenished with 52 years of experience, vigour... and rage. The tranquil Symptom Of The Universe, the full 8-minute version of Paranoid (not that metal afterthought version everyone knows) and of course the song that other band so blatantly named themselves after."

The reunited Jazz Sabbath will embark on their first EU/UK tour since 1969 in October; fittingly closing the tour in Birmingham on November 26. You can see the dates below.

Jazz Sabbath Vol. 2 will be released April 22nd on Vinyl, CD, Cassette and all streaming/download platforms.

Pre-order Jazz Sabbath Vol. 2.

Disclaimer: Since 2020, many news sources have stated Milton Keanes is actually the alter ego of long-time Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath keyboard player Adam Wakeman. Adam even has openly claimed in interviews that he made up the character. When confronted with these claims Milton Keanes merely replied: “Plagiarism, identity theft... these things seem to be a constant in my life since 1970, so I tend not to pay much attention to them these days.”

(Image credit: Blacklake Recordings)

Jazz Sabbath: Volume 2

1. Paranoid

2. Snowblind

3. Behind the Wall of Sleep

4. Sabbra Cadabra

5. Symptom of the Universe

6. N.I.B.

7. Black Sabbath

Jazz Sabbath Live At Last 2022 tour dates:

Oct 27: NED Tilburg Paradox Jazz Club

Oct 29: NED Utrecht TivoliVredenberg

Nov 16: UK London Pizza Express Live

Nov 18: UK Fletchling Trading Boundaries

Nov 20: UK Devizes Corn Exchange

Nov 21: UK Cardiff Acapela

Nov 22: UK Dartmouth The Flavel

Nov 24: UK Milton Keynes The Stables

Nov 26: UK Birmingham The Crescent Theatre

Get tickets.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

