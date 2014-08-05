Rare Moore tracks on live album

Gary Moore's 2007 concert at London's Bush Hall is to be launched as a live album next month, Eagle Rock have confirmed.

It’s the first time the entire recording will have been heard since its broadcast by a radio station soon after it took place – and the 13-track set features several tracks that have never appeared on any live release.

Blues icon Moore’s band included keyboardist Vic Martin, bassist Pete Rees and drummer Brian Downey. The veteran guitarist and vocalist died in 2011 after suffering a heart attack on holiday, just as he was planning to reconnect with his heavy rock past.

Hear the tracks If The Devil Made Whiskey and Trouble At Home below. Live At Bush Hall 2007 is released on September 22 (10 in Japan and 19 in Germany).

Tracklist