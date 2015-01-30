Ranger detail Where Evil Dwells

Finnish metallers Ranger have announced their first ever UK headlining date and given details of an upcoming new album.

The band will release Where Evil Dwells on March 16. Their debut for Spinefarm Records is an entirely analogue recording, the Helsinki band say in a press release, and will be available on LP, CD, cassette and as a download.

And days after its release, Ranger play at The Boston Music Room in London on March 19. Ticket information is available at the venue’s website.

A video for album opening track Defcon 1 is available.

Where Evil Dwells tracklist