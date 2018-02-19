Randy Blythe wants changes to US gun laws

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has called for gun laws in the US to change after 17 students were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last week.

Students are planning to speak to authorities in Florida about gun control this week and have walkouts and a march on Washington planned in the coming months to demand changes to current gun laws in the country.

And in a lengthy Instagram post, Blythe says “the time for ‘thoughts and prayers’ is long past.”

He says: “Instead of thinking and praying, here’s a concrete action you can take – contact your legislators and demand that there be some reasonable, common-sense gun law changes. Demand it and keep demanding it.

“Most of the American people, including a lot of gun owners, want this. Why isn’t this happening? How many more kids have to die until we the people get fed up enough to force the government to do something?”

He adds: “The time for ‘thoughts and prayers’ is long past – it’s a slap in the face of people who continue to die as a result of crazy people armed with legally obtained high-powered semiautomatic weapons – weapons that are designed for just one thing… killing human beings.”

Suspect Nikolas Cruz attempted to escape with fleeing students but was later captured by police and is now in custody.

The tragedy was the deadliest school shooting in the US since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which left 20 children and six adults dead.

See Blythe’s full post below.

